New York (Sept. 11, 2019) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan traveled to New York City to attend the 'Reading of the Names and pay his respects to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

McAleenan also met with Department of Homeland Security personnel from Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Emergency Management Agency along with attending the FDNY headquarters remembrance ceremony to commemorate those who exemplified honor and duty. (DHS photo illustration by Tara A. Molle/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr