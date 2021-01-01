https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048061Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCopper aesthetic background, geometric ring shape in 3D vectorMorePremiumID : 4048061View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 4.25 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Copper aesthetic background, geometric ring shape in 3D vectorMore