https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048418Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPrinted oversized t-shirt mockup, colorful fashion in realistic design psd setMorePremiumID : 4048418View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 328.43 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Printed oversized t-shirt mockup, colorful fashion in realistic design psd setMore