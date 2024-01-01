https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048770Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArtesia, N.M. (Feb. 11, 2020) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf attended a graduation ceremony for Border Patrol Academy Class 1132 at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. (DHS photo by Tara A. Molle/Released).Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4048770View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3000 x 4500 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArtesia, N.M. (Feb. 11, 2020) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf attended a graduation ceremony for Border Patrol Academy Class 1132 at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. (DHS photo by Tara A. Molle/Released).Original public domain image from FlickrMore