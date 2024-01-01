rawpixel
Artesia, N.M. (Feb. 11, 2020) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf attended a graduation ceremony for Border Patrol Academy Class 1132 at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. (DHS photo by Tara A. Molle/Released).Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4048770

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Artesia, N.M. (Feb. 11, 2020) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf attended a graduation ceremony for Border Patrol Academy Class 1132 at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. (DHS photo by Tara A. Molle/Released).Original public domain image from Flickr

