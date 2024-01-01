Panama City, Panama (Aug 21-23, 2019) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan traveled to Panama to participate in a Meeting of Central American Ministers of Security and to meet with Panamanian officials to discuss regional cooperation to confront irregular migration.

The Acting Secretary met with diplomatic staff and DHS personnel who are supporting efforts in the region and received an operational tour of the Panama Canal. (DHS photo illustration by Tara A. Molle/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr