rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048787
The Coast Guard’s latest 418-foot National Security Cutter, James (WSML 754), pulls into Boston Harbor Aug. 3, 2015.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Coast Guard’s latest 418-foot National Security Cutter, James (WSML 754), pulls into Boston Harbor Aug. 3, 2015.

Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048787

View CC0 License

The Coast Guard’s latest 418-foot National Security Cutter, James (WSML 754), pulls into Boston Harbor Aug. 3, 2015.

More