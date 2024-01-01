https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048787Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Coast Guard’s latest 418-foot National Security Cutter, James (WSML 754), pulls into Boston Harbor Aug. 3, 2015.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4048787View CC0 LicenseJPEGPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1441 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2161 px | 300 dpi5K HD JPEG 5120 x 2882 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7128 x 4012 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Coast Guard’s latest 418-foot National Security Cutter, James (WSML 754), pulls into Boston Harbor Aug. 3, 2015.More