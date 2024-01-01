rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048791
Red roses on the ground at the ICE Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony. Official DHS photo. Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Red roses on the ground at the ICE Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony. Official DHS photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048791

View CC0 License

Red roses on the ground at the ICE Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony. Official DHS photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

More