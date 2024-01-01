WASHINGTON - Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson observes the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., during a wreath-laying ceremony held in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2015.

“On this day in 2015, in the name of Martin Luther King, we must re-dedicate ourselves to a better world, in which God’s children choose to feed the hungry, care for the sick, clothe the naked, choose conciliation over confrontation, brotherhood over hatred, and peace over war,” said Secretary Johnson. Official DHS photo by Jetta Disco. Original public domain image from Flickr