Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) on the U.S. Capitol Grounds

Known for its fan-shaped leaves that turn from bright green in the summer to bright yellow in the fall, the Ginkgo's earliest leaf fossils date back 270 million years. The Ginkgo drops all of its leaves at the same time leaving a solid yellow carpet under the tree.



Full story from Tholos at 5 Original Olmsted Trees. Original public domain image from Flickr