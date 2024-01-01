rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048818
Elevation of Tholus [sic] Design 1859 Elevation of Tholus [sic], Dome of U.S. Capitol Pen, Ink and watercolor by Thomas U.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Elevation of Tholus [sic] Design 1859 Elevation of Tholus [sic], Dome of U.S. Capitol Pen, Ink and watercolor by Thomas U. Walter, 1859. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048818

View CC0 License

Elevation of Tholus [sic] Design 1859 Elevation of Tholus [sic], Dome of U.S. Capitol Pen, Ink and watercolor by Thomas U. Walter, 1859. Original public domain image from Flickr

More