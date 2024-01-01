rawpixel
Section, Revised Dome Design 1859 Section, Revised Dome Design for U.S. Capitol Pen, Ink and watercolor by Thomas U. Walter…
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048826

View CC0 License

