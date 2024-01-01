rawpixel
Halloween at the White House 2019!
Guests are photographed at the 2019 Halloween event Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
