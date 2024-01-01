President Barack Obama, with First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia, welcomes Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden on stage following his election night remarks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 6, 2012.

(Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)



