rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050781
Ghana young women. Young women in ceremonial dress at a community health event sponsored by USAID. (USAID/Kasia McCormick)…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ghana young women. Young women in ceremonial dress at a community health event sponsored by USAID. (USAID/Kasia McCormick) 2012. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4050781

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Ghana young women. Young women in ceremonial dress at a community health event sponsored by USAID. (USAID/Kasia McCormick) 2012. Original public domain image from Flickr

More