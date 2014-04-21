April 21, 2014: "When the President saw this photograph hanging on the walls of the West Wing, he laughed and said, 'The two most famous sets of ears in Washington.' He then asked me to make a print for him so he could show his daughters. The photograph shows the President and the Easter Bunny listening to the national anthem on the Blue Room Balcony at the annual Easter Egg Roll."



(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)



