Delphine at her high school, Zimbabwe. Delphine at Gender-based violence Desk at her high school in Bulaway Oct 2016Allison…
Allison DiVincenzo


Credit: USAID Zimbabwe. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4050906

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

