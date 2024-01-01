rawpixel
The Funeral of President George H.W. Bush
The funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
