rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050975
White House Christmas 2018First Lady Melania Trump reviews the Christmas decorations Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in the Cross…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

White House Christmas 2018
First Lady Melania Trump reviews the Christmas decorations Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in the Cross Hall of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4050975

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

White House Christmas 2018
First Lady Melania Trump reviews the Christmas decorations Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in the Cross Hall of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

More