2019 White House Easter Egg Roll
The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform Monday, April 22, 2019, at the 141st White House Easter Egg Roll. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4050979

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

