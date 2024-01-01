rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050980
President Trump's Trip to VietnamCrowds gather to watch the motorcade of President Donald J. Trump along the streets…
President Trump's Trip to Vietnam
Crowds gather to watch the motorcade of President Donald J. Trump along the streets Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4050980

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

