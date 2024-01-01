rawpixel
The President and First Lady in the U.K. First Lady Melania Trump walks across the lawn of Buckingham Palace Monday, June 3, 2019, prior to attending a welcome ceremony in London. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4051015

Editorial use only

