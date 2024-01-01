rawpixel
First Lady Melania Trump's Visit to Wyoming, First Lady Melania Trump enjoys the view of the Teton Mountains from the Snake…
First Lady Melania Trump's Visit to Wyoming, First Lady Melania Trump enjoys the view of the Teton Mountains from the Snake River Overlook Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Moose, WY.(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4051047

