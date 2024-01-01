rawpixel
#UNGA President Donald J. Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Vice President Mike Pence attends. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craiughead). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4051049

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

