rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051064
#USAxAUS President Donald J. Trump salutes as he and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison review an honor guard parade…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

#USAxAUS President Donald J. Trump salutes as he and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison review an honor guard parade at the State Visit arrival Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051064

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

#USAxAUS President Donald J. Trump salutes as he and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison review an honor guard parade at the State Visit arrival Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from Flickr

More