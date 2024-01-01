rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051072
President Donald J. Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, introduces Conan, a Belgian Malinois military dog, to members of the press Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in the Rose Garden of the White House. Conan participated in October’s Special Operations mission in Syria targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4051072

President Trump Welcomes Conan the Military Working Dog to the White House

