President Trump Welcomes Conan the Military Working Dog to the White House

President Donald J. Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, introduces Conan, a Belgian Malinois military dog, to members of the press Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in the Rose Garden of the White House. Conan participated in October’s Special Operations mission in Syria targeting ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr