Bizerte. Besma works on the assembly line of the Leoni Mateur German car-wiring factory in Bizerte. She rides the bus over an hour every day to get here. Photo by Alison Wright for USAID, Tunisia, Africa

Her family is very strict and she has to wear the veil because she lives in a very religious family and neighborhood. She is happy that her family let her go to work every day. She manages to save from her salary and finds it fulfilling because she has a job.



She would like to stay with this company and get a promotion. Rihab dreams of getting married and having a family. Out of 5,000 workers here 80 percent are women. The pay depends on the skill but the average workers makes about 400 Dinar or $200 a month. Original public domain image from Flickr