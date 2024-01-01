President Donald J. Trump joins G7 Leaders Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte; European Council President Donald Tusk; Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and G7 Summit host French President Emmanuel Macron during a G7 Working Session on Global Economy, Foreign Policy and Security Affairs at the Centre de Congrés Bellevue Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Biarritz, France.

(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from Flickr