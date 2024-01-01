Early Education in Senegal

A first grade class in the El Hadji Amadou Cissé school in Kaolack Commune, March 2020,



Photo Credit: John Wendle, USAID



Project: USAID Lecture Pour Tous



Since 2016, USAID has partnered with the Ministry of National Education to implement Lecture Pour Tous, using the national curriculum to improve reading in Grades 1, 2 and 3 in seven regions. The program uses three national languages (Wolof, Pulaar and Seereer).



The reading program trains teachers in effective reading instruction. The teachers receive ongoing support from program-trained coaches to improve their teaching.



Families and communities are engaged in supporting their children’s literacy.



Children who learn to read in a language they understand can transfer some of the skills into reading French, the official language.



To date, the program covers nearly 4,000 schools and benefits more than 385,000 learners. By 2021, the program aims to help at least 60% of grade 2 students read and understand grade-level text. Original public domain image from Flickr