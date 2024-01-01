USAID in Uganda - Feed The Future, Stina Foods 2019

Empowering Youth Entrepreneurs to Create a Future of Employment and Self-reliance in Uganda



Photo credit: Karin Bridger for USAID



Uganda has the second youngest population in the world – with record numbers of youth entering the labor market each year to compete for a limited number of jobs. At the same time, Uganda has a large agriculture sector that has the potential to create employment opportunities for the youth. In 2011, Justine Mukazungu was one of these young people whose experience set her on the track to become the founder of Stina Foods, a company that now sells unique, organic baby porridge in nine urban areas in Uganda.



What gave Justine’s business a boost was the USAID Youth Leadership for Agriculture (YLA) project that helps Ugandan youth gain better opportunities in the agriculture sector.



Stina Foods is one of 40 private sector partners who have worked with YLA to grow their business and leverage an additional $13.6 million from the private sector to create opportunities for youth. Original public domain image from Flickr