In Malle woreda of South Omo, a region inhabited mainly by pastoralists, children enjoy water access for the first time from a simple hand-pump water system developed by the USAID Lowland WASH Activity. Credit: Michael Tewelde/USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051327

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

