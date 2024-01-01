rawpixel
Somalia youth hold white cards as symbols of peace, at a ceremony to mark International Sports Day for development and peace in Mogadishu on April 06, 2017. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052281

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

