rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052288
"I want Somalia to be one nation and have one President, not divided fiefdoms controlled by different leaders. Today is…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"I want Somalia to be one nation and have one President, not divided fiefdoms controlled by different leaders. Today is Somalia's Independence Day and every Somali should celebrate it. Next year it is my wish to see all of Somalia under one nation" - Mohamed Dahir Jama. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052288

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

"I want Somalia to be one nation and have one President, not divided fiefdoms controlled by different leaders. Today is Somalia's Independence Day and every Somali should celebrate it. Next year it is my wish to see all of Somalia under one nation" - Mohamed Dahir Jama. Original public domain image from Flickr

More