rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052317
Sahra Yusuf Ege, the winner of a seat in the House of the People for Somaliland, gives a victory speech to delegates during…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sahra Yusuf Ege, the winner of a seat in the House of the People for Somaliland, gives a victory speech to delegates during Somalia's ongoing electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 25, 2016. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052317

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Sahra Yusuf Ege, the winner of a seat in the House of the People for Somaliland, gives a victory speech to delegates during Somalia's ongoing electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 25, 2016. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from Flickr

More