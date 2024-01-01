rawpixel
A health worker vaccinates a child at the Maternal and Child Health Centre in Hamar-Jajab district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on 19 September 2020. The Somali federal Ministry of Health, supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), and Gavi, recently concluded a mass measles and polio immunization campaign. Nearly half a million children in Mogadishu and Benadir region can now hope for healthier and productive lives, thanks to the UN-supported immunization exercise. UN Photo/Mukhtar Nuur. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4052318

View CC0 License

A health worker vaccinates a child at the Maternal and Child Health Centre in Hamar-Jajab district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on 19 September 2020. The Somali federal Ministry of Health, supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), and Gavi, recently concluded a mass measles and polio immunization campaign. Nearly half a million children in Mogadishu and Benadir region can now hope for healthier and productive lives, thanks to the UN-supported immunization exercise. UN Photo/Mukhtar Nuur. Original public domain image from Flickr

