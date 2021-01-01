https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4055728Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract mobile wallpaper template, colorful 3D design with inspirational quote vectorMorePremiumID : 4055728View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 20.65 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 20.65 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 20.65 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 20.65 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Mate SC by Eduardo TunniDownload Mate SC fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontDownload AllAbstract mobile wallpaper template, colorful 3D design with inspirational quote vectorMore