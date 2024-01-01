rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057660
A Cars at the Parking Area Eagle Creek 1918, Eagle Creek Campground Historic Photo, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, U.S. Forest Service. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4057660

View CC0 License

