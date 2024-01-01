rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057706
Coos Bay Snowstorm, OR Jan 25, 1911, Siuslaw National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coos Bay Snowstorm, OR Jan 25, 1911, Siuslaw National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4057706

View CC0 License

Coos Bay Snowstorm, OR Jan 25, 1911, Siuslaw National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

More