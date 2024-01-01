rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057761
Thank you! Local residents show their support of the fire fighters protecting their land and homes adjacent to the Taylor…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Thank you! Local residents show their support of the fire fighters protecting their land and homes adjacent to the Taylor Creek Fire. Credit: Darren Stebbins 7-27-18. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4057761

View CC0 License

Thank you! Local residents show their support of the fire fighters protecting their land and homes adjacent to the Taylor Creek Fire. Credit: Darren Stebbins 7-27-18. Original public domain image from Flickr

More