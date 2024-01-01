https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057816Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKoosah Falls, Willamette National Forest Willamette National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4057816View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 797 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2325 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2848 x 4288 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKoosah Falls, Willamette National Forest Willamette National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMore