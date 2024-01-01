https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057822Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed Barn with Eagle Cap Wilderness Mountain in Background, Wallowa Whitman National Forest. Enterprise and Joseph Oregon Scenery in the Wallowa Whitman National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4057822View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2331 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2664 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRed Barn with Eagle Cap Wilderness Mountain in Background, Wallowa Whitman National Forest. Enterprise and Joseph Oregon Scenery in the Wallowa Whitman National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMore