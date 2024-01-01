https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057883Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOld Growth Ponderosa Pine Stand-Deschutes, Old Growth Ponderosa Pine Stand on the Deschutes National Forest in Central Oregon. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4057883View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 806 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2351 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3877 x 2604 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOld Growth Ponderosa Pine Stand-Deschutes, Old Growth Ponderosa Pine Stand on the Deschutes National Forest in Central Oregon. Original public domain image from FlickrMore