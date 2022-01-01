https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4061023Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic post stamp png, stationery, Van Gogh painting on transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 4061023View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 961 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1201 pxBest Quality PNG 2346 x 1878 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic post stamp png, stationery, Van Gogh painting on transparent backgroundMore