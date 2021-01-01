https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4061148Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract sticker png Pandulum curve, vintage illustration, classic design elementMorePremiumID : 4061148View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 968 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1209 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1752 x 2173 pxCompatible with :Abstract sticker png Pandulum curve, vintage illustration, classic design elementMore