https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4061343Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage bird sticker, animal illustration, classic vector collage elementMorePremiumID : 4061343View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 11.74 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage bird sticker, animal illustration, classic vector collage elementMore