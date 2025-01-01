https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4062998Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsShips in the Harbor (ca. 1875) by Berthe Morisot. Original public domain image from The Detroit Institute of ArtsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 861 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 1469 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2048 x 1469 px | 300 dpi | 8.61 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now