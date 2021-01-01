https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4063464Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman collage art desktop wallpaper, ripped paper texture effect Photoshop add-on remixed mediaMorePremiumID : 4063464View personal and business license JPEGPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiWoman collage art desktop wallpaper, ripped paper texture effect Photoshop add-on remixed mediaMore