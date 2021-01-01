https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4064310Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBlue aesthetic poster template, gradient fluid design with inspirational quote vectorMorePremiumID : 4064310View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 20.21 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 20.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Mate SC by Eduardo TunniDownload Mate SC fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontDownload AllBlue aesthetic poster template, gradient fluid design with inspirational quote vectorMore