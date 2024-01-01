rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4071738
Chinese priest costume. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chinese priest costume. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4071738

View CC0 License

Chinese priest costume. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).

More