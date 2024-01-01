rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4072096
Emperor robe. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Emperor robe. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4072096

View CC0 License

Emperor robe. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).

More