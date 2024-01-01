rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4072102
Men's official robe. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Men's official robe. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4072102

View CC0 License

Men's official robe. Digitally enhanced from our own edition of Chinese Costumes (1932).

More